As Neophotonics (NPTN) Shares Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $540,000; Berkshire Partners Maintains Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 271.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The hedge fund held 123,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 33,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 507,757 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $8.69 during the last trading session, reaching $521.2. About 372,080 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP has invested 0.57% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Nordea Invest Management reported 16,554 shares. Goodnow Group Lc stated it has 4.82% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Lone Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.41% or 1.66M shares. Franklin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 194,745 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 83 shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0% or 724 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp accumulated 3,270 shares. First Republic Invest Management has 622 shares. 1,141 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 1.79% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 345,183 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 190,000 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 56,565 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% or 179,315 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Mgmt LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 38,339 shares. Tiaa Cref Management stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Bogle Inv Management LP De invested in 0.05% or 104,564 shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 0.02% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Parametric Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). White Pine Capital Limited Liability holds 0.7% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 302,560 shares. Moreover, Walthausen & Co Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Morgan Stanley reported 41,431 shares. 381,195 are held by Northern Trust Corp. Dorsey Wright & Associate invested in 0% or 1,014 shares. Axa reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.