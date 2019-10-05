As Neophotonics (NPTN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Cut Position by $560,000; American National (ANAT) Holder Donald Smith & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $1.42 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 401,110 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in American National (ANAT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 12,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 128,541 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.97 million, down from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in American National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 35,779 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group (NYSE:ERA) by 272,526 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pyxus International by 60,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica (NYSE:CLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,818 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 17,546 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.05% or 250,163 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 128,506 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard holds 0% or 822,836 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 4,299 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 2,679 shares. Lomas Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 106,264 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Co reported 196,182 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 179 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Point72 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 6,516 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 6,655 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 212,500 shares to 780,000 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 102,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 95,526 shares. Masters Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 1.00M shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,918 shares. Alphaone holds 463,300 shares. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 978,374 shares. Hamilton Lane Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 144,225 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 46,925 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,329 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,224 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 0.01% or 1.82M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corp has 135,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa owns 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 132,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 693,785 shares. Herald Investment Management holds 140,000 shares.