As Neophotonics (NPTN) Share Value Declined, Needham Investment Management Raised Holding; United Fire Group Lowered Its Position in U S Bancorp (USB) as Market Valuation Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 170,544 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 2.35M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Beacon Fincl Group reported 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Weik Capital Mngmt holds 10,300 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 108,595 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company. 611,500 are owned by Adage Cap Prns Group Lc. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 172,604 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Riverbridge Ptnrs Llc has 8,637 shares. Hamel Associate Inc has invested 2.7% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 0.15% or 29,480 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.2% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). St Germain D J Communication holds 5,316 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citadel Lc stated it has 676,447 shares. 2.95 million are owned by Mackenzie Corp. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Inc has invested 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 158,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).