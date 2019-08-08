As Neophotonics (NPTN) Share Value Declined, Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Position; Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Its Vodafone Group Adr Representing P Adr (VOD) Stake by $324,468; Stock Price Declined

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Adr Representing P Adr (VOD) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 18,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 47,587 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, up from 29,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Adr Representing P Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 3.10 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Service Revenue, Guidance in Focus — Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Expects Organic Adjusted Ebitda Growth of 1%-5% in FY 2019; 15/05/2018 – Vittorio Colao rang the changes at Vodafone – not on a BlackBerry; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 151,565 shares as the company's stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 948,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 796,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 5.57M shares traded or 284.97% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital (Trc) holds 13,282 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Llc accumulated 0.06% or 52,100 shares. Alpinvest Bv reported 199,453 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 2.42 million were reported by Awm. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.52M shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 35,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 619 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Verition Fund Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 205,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 473,989 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 325,200 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 149,142 shares.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "NeoPhotonics Analyst Breaks Down Chinese, US Demand Trends After Q1 Print – Benzinga" on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "NeoPhotonics Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Investors Should Know About NeoPhotonics Corporation's (NYSE:NPTN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 27,817 shares to 85,710 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 26,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,353 shares, and cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Liberty Global closes â‚¬19B asset sale to Vodafone – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019.