As Neophotonics (NPTN) Share Price Declined, White Pine Capital Has Raised by $337,560 Its Holding; Atlas Browninc Holding in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Has Cut by $459,360

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,390 shares as the company's stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 386,950 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 302,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 527,029 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500.

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc analyzed 10,440 shares as the company's stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 167,150 shares to 24,160 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,315 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

