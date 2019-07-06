As Neophotonics (NPTN) Share Price Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $540,000 Its Position; First Foundation Advisors Increased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 271.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 123,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 33,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 607,045 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 103.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 124,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, up from 121,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Springowl Assocs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 234,499 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 28,070 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% or 150,800 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Vanguard Group holds 2.04 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 179,315 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 0.7% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 302,560 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.05% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 67,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 479,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 619 shares stake. Harbourvest Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 311,798 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 2.03M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 325,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Fund has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 11,800 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares to 106,900 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,415 shares to 73,397 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 67,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,027 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Walter Keenan Consulting Comm Mi Adv owns 2.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 66,902 shares. Rockshelter Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 138,058 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Smead Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 855,785 shares or 4.4% of the stock. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 265,180 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management reported 14,763 shares. 62,504 were reported by Davis. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fin Bancshares owns 109,924 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Msd Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burney Com accumulated 37,296 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Chatham Capital Gp Incorporated reported 38,176 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt invested 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Essex Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brandywine Mgmt Lc has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).