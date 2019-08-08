As Neophotonics (NPTN) Market Valuation Declined, Awm Investment Company Has Boosted Stake by $510,306; Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $955,800 as Market Valuation Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 85,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 504,172 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 30,487 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.47M for 9.13 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 174,630 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 70 shares. Frontier Mngmt Co Ltd Liability owns 1.25 million shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 994,647 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Ftb Inc owns 280 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 150,085 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 63,862 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 84,776 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 49,072 shares. Regions Fincl reported 3,028 shares stake. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Davis Prtn Llc accumulated 200,000 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sharpspring Inc. by 103,552 shares to 407,454 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,000 shares, and cut its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL).