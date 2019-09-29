As Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Valuation Declined, Holder Harbourvest Partners Trimmed Its Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Neogenomics (NEO) Position as Stock Price Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380,000, down from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 862,955 shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 527,029 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd has 50,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. American International Gp invested in 0% or 24,116 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 58,392 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.01% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 1.82M shares. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 46,925 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 288,008 shares. Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 500 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 12,864 shares. Northern invested in 405,276 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,094 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 17,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 268,379 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 18,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Springowl Associates Limited Liability Co has invested 1.41% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 119.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp. by 10,340 shares to 37,340 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 17,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci International Inc. (NYSE:CACI).