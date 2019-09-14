As Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Stock Price Declined, Harbourvest Partners Decreased Position by $792,848; As Synopsys (SNPS) Shares Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Cut Position

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 140,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 882,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.56 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 207,653 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 521,467 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Bancshares Of Mellon has 133,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Herald Investment Mngmt Limited has 0.16% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested in 0% or 2,662 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 60,261 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Hamilton Lane Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,927 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 55,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.03% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Alyeska Inv Gru Lp has 207,818 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 2.45 million shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 978,374 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.11 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,536 shares to 670,898 shares, valued at $62.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).