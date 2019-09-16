As Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Shares Declined, Holder Harbourvest Partners Lowered by $792,848 Its Position; Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake by $4.84 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 284,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.30 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.21M, down from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.24 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 396,263 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.30 million for 10.27 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill reported 587,417 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 2.03M shares. 26,250 are owned by Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 49,612 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 116,768 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fin Advisors has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Mercantile Trust reported 6,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 56,000 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh owns 0.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 230,604 shares. Fincl Advantage holds 287,150 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 1.6% or 132,700 shares in its portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc reported 539,800 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 36,500 shares. 1,324 are held by Phocas Financial Corp.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder – 6/13/19 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital Prices $350 Mln of 4.625% Unsecured Convertible Notes Due 2024 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Syneos, Carlisle, United Technologies, Ares Capital and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $239,023 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 6,000 shares worth $110,640. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 684,498 shares to 724,498 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NeoPhotonics -11% as analysts trim targets – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Kinross, Vipshop, Eldorado Gold, Digital Turbine and NeoPhotonics – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoPhotonics: It’s Too Early To Tell If The Company Is In The Clear – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoPhotonics +10.4% as it trims losses in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 26,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Limited Liability Co invested in 135,814 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.11% or 60,261 shares. Wexford LP reported 34,900 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 56,000 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 95,184 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). White Pine Cap Ltd has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 130,900 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Of Vermont invested in 0% or 500 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.01% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 38,551 shares. Paradigm Management Incorporated accumulated 0.58% or 1.53 million shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.