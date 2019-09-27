As Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Share Price Declined, Holder Harbourvest Partners Has Lowered by $792,848 Its Stake; Oasis Pete (OAS) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Its Position by $5.54 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 7.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83 million, up from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 8.08 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS)

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 505,046 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset reported 13,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 3.49M shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Limited Liability Com reported 11,000 shares. Amer Gp has 727,213 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 43,561 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 0.01% or 94,118 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Lc holds 24,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 53,860 are held by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). California State Teachers Retirement owns 491,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 533,150 are held by Swiss Bankshares. Perella Weinberg Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 47,537 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 646,396 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 2.11M shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Llc has 438,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 128,495 shares. Masters Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 288,008 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 2.67M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 16,486 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 79,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Awm Inv Incorporated holds 1.72% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Cap Mgmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 23,563 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Springowl Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.41% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Axa, France-based fund reported 132,700 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 69,221 shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.