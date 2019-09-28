As Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Market Valuation Declined, Harbourvest Partners Lowered Holding; Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) by $336,052 as Shares Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 33,025 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 30,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 527,029 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Leaders to Participate in One Water Summit – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Jersey American Water Receives Distinguished Engineering Award – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois American Water’s Pekin District Investing $1.5 Million to Complete Transmission Water Main Upgrade – Business Wire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Ltd invested in 4,763 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 451,591 shares. Davis R M accumulated 456,143 shares. 26,044 are held by Clark Grp. 12,186 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 5,009 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 269,920 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 256,800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 525,818 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 92 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.31% or 310,022 shares. Town And Country Bank And Communications Dba First Bankers Communications, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,923 shares. Amp Cap Invsts invested in 253,848 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 156,589 shares to 119,740 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 49,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,195 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 288,008 shares in its portfolio. Springowl Assocs Lc accumulated 249,499 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 58,392 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 80,515 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP has 49,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 95,184 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 35,658 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 500 shares. Masters Cap Ltd Company has 1.00 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 6,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 77,693 shares or 0% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 10,117 shares.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Another Optical Company Cuts Guidance After Huawei Ban: NeoPhotonics – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoPhotonics: Assessing The Damage – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About NeoPhotonics Corporation’s (NYSE:NPTN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.