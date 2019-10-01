As Neogenomics (NEO) Valuation Rose, Holder Cortina Asset Management Lowered by $1.77 Million Its Stake; Country Trust Bank Has Lowered Its 3M Co Common (MMM) Holding by $11.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 64,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,273 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 65,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.32. About 1.45 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 84,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 220,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 304,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 343,669 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Common (NYSE:ROP) by 7,443 shares to 98,864 shares, valued at $36.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. Common (NYSE:PFE) by 21,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International (BNDX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,991 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 0.04% or 1,332 shares. Btc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,513 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 10,245 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Cap holds 0% or 95 shares. Ashford Cap Management reported 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gateway Invest Advisers owns 276,316 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 26,803 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation holds 537,352 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 82,208 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,077 are held by Howard Management. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak holds 0.26% or 1,285 shares. Tortoise Inv Lc holds 3,584 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.56 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 131,827 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 1.87 million shares stake. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 1.62 million shares. Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 38,200 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Wells Fargo Mn has 532,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paragon Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 7,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 22,650 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.05% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 23,971 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 261,907 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 12,874 shares to 241,350 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) by 53,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).