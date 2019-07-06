As Neogenomics (NEO) Valuation Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Holding by $491,320; As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Market Value Rose, Welch Group Has Decreased Its Position by $754,650

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 9,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,931 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80M, down from 365,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 657,616 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 101,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 407,365 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.01% or 128,278 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 23,321 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advisors. Campbell And Adviser Lc stated it has 0.24% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 37,441 are held by Pnc Fin Group Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 94,168 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc holds 0.01% or 151,320 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc owns 39,073 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 165,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Lc has 219,992 shares. 638,646 are held by Amer Century Cos Incorporated. 9,196 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.27% stake. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 74,300 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 16,356 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $148.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 37,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,329 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $85,426 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Thomasville Natl Bank has invested 2.27% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Panagora Asset Management reported 50,566 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 19,198 shares stake. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Co owns 63,727 shares. 5,810 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Com. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 257,832 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 444,449 shares. 50,347 are owned by Stratos Wealth. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 21,410 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hourglass Ltd Liability accumulated 7,060 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.04% or 83,847 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 6,262 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 0% or 280 shares.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AJG’s profit will be $116.71 million for 35.95 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.35% negative EPS growth.