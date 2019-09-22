As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Trimmed by $2.47 Million Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.81 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 117,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 151,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 269,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 875,043 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 28,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 547,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.37M, down from 576,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 12,692 shares to 47,648 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Optimizerx Corp by 144,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% or 29,097 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Lc accumulated 224,779 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 16,559 shares. Artisan Partners Lp accumulated 1.65 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 599,506 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 12,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 61,923 shares in its portfolio. Citadel has 201,584 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,500 shares. 175,636 are held by First Advsr Ltd Partnership. Oak Ridge has 536,865 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 31,833 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability reported 92,718 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 214,580 shares.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 136.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 132,000 are owned by Canal Insur. 8,537 are held by Arvest National Bank Trust Division. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.08% or 20.82 million shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.07 million shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 162,967 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.54M shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. Horseman Cap stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Bank & Trust Co stated it has 21,323 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 646,707 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel. Polen Cap Management Ltd Company holds 10.13% or 15.60M shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schulhoff Comm stated it has 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).