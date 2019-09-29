As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Rose, Strs Ohio Lowered Its Holding by $1.89 Million; Torray Lifted Centene (CNC) Stake by $1.51 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 767,165 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS

Torray Llc increased its stake in Centene (CNC) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 28,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 319,048 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, up from 290,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Centene for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.68 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,288 shares to 46,528 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 8,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 0% or 36,500 shares. Sei Investments Co owns 60,921 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 19,250 were reported by Lpl Ltd Company. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0% or 155 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake. South Dakota Council owns 7,300 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 61,923 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 18,402 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 2,600 shares. 85,098 were accumulated by Citigroup. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 144,563 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc stated it has 34,204 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15M for 119.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa accumulated 488,825 shares. American Gru Inc has 187,562 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Com has 300 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 3,825 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Schroder Invest Group Inc reported 232 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 710,852 shares. Gyroscope Management Group Lc, Florida-based fund reported 15,533 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd reported 10,150 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 1,544 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% or 25,220 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited stated it has 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 6,244 are owned by Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 5,667 shares to 119,662 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,784 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO).