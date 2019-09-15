As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Cut Stake; Alleghany Del (Y) Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Cut Holding by $571,359 as Valuation Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 84,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 220,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 304,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 980,524 shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35 million, down from 38,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $771.57. About 56,714 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.26 million for 133.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.12 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

