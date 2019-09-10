As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Rose, Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Position; Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Alliant (LNT) Holding by $545,153; Market Value Rose

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 1.01 million shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 808,308 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.20 million for 134.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.80 million for 14.37 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

