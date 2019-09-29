As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Price Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Lowered Position; Sonata Capital Group Has Boosted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380,000, down from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 862,955 shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 119.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 24,800 shares to 215,920 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc. Adr by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 40,533 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na invested in 0.03% or 19,947 shares. First United Bank Tru reported 30,000 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 23,971 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 86,915 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 80,025 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested 0.61% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rice Hall James And Assocs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 129,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 134,754 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancshares And Trust holds 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 28,858 shares. Amer Capital Mngmt Inc reported 48,590 shares. Yorktown Mgmt holds 0.15% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 18,300 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 34,092 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 10,195 shares to 27,917 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 6,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gladius Cap Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,814 shares. Aldebaran Financial invested in 3,455 shares or 4.52% of the stock. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zebra Cap Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 16,062 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Ltd. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 6.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation owns 777 shares. Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.54% or 644,823 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 4,882 shares. Roundview Limited Liability has 1.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Advsrs Llc owns 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,345 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,236 shares. Cambridge has 2.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).