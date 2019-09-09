As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Price Rose, Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered by $345,600 Its Position; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Position by $382,494 as Share Value Declined

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 9,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 220,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 211,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 13.07M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.70% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 711,065 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 31,875 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Company invested in 6.56% or 396,327 shares. Old Commercial Bank In has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 11,116 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation invested in 143,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Globeflex LP accumulated 65,923 shares. 19,200 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Federated Invsts Pa holds 695,464 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has invested 0.06% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 1.12 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Lc. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 48,248 shares. Wellington Management Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 399,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 50,325 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 28,858 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na reported 19,947 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.3% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares to 88,826 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.21 million for 142.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.02% stake. De Burlo Grp invested in 5,205 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has 5,812 shares. Alps stated it has 2.19M shares. Highland Management Ltd Company holds 248,567 shares. Pure Financial Advsr accumulated 0.24% or 29,642 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 41.83M shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Wms Lc owns 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 65,718 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 53,878 shares. S&Co Inc has 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,941 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 7,442 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 9,944 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 98,973 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Somerset has 1.43% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 43,923 shares to 23,131 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,772 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).