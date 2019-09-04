As Neogenomics (NEO) Shares Rose, Holder Falcon Point Capital Decreased Position by $1.77 Million; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Salem Investment Counselors Has Lifted Its Stake by $325,992

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 219,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 308,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 330,562 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 6,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 342,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, up from 335,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 12.04M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.18% or 60,177 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 3.74M shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 544 shares or 0% of the stock. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 60,708 shares. Regions Corp has 0.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.04 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 60,700 shares. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc owns 52,365 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.84% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). S&T Commercial Bank Pa owns 136,872 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Park Oh reported 856,096 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated has 32,032 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com has 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 37,800 shares. Summit Strategies owns 3,814 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru invested in 135,867 shares or 1.18% of the stock.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3,615 shares to 11,075 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 137,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06M for 153.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

