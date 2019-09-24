As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Value Rose, Perkins Capital Management Has Raised by $316,050 Its Holding; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $113.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 663,622 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 508,616 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.56 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $33.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

