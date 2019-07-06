As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Value Rose, Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $2.42 Million

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 407,365 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.46M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80 million for 116.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.