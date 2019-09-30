As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Price Rose, Perkins Capital Management Has Increased by $316,050 Its Position; Jacobs Engineering Grp (JEC) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Grp (JEC) by 111.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 8,520 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $719,000, up from 4,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 371,862 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 862,955 shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Company reported 1.01 million shares. Mai Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 600 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. Adage Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Jones Lllp has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 11,377 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 178,660 shares. Investec Asset Management North America has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Signature And Investment Advisors Limited Co owns 16,162 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 25,684 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Quantitative Ltd Llc reported 39,778 shares stake. State Street Corporation invested in 0.06% or 9.21 million shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hartford Management invested in 12,588 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,150 shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 94,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 127,190 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 225,940 shares. Summit Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 348,208 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 19,250 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.3% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Inc reported 0.01% stake. Howland Mngmt Llc accumulated 31,337 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 22,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Grp owns 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 2,700 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,395 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 52,085 shares. 566,754 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd has 276 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 129,500 shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $142.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 53,250 shares to 577,100 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.