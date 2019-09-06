As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Price Rose, 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Icon Advisers Cut Its Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Shares Declined

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.46. About 714,936 shares traded or 60.17% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 26,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 269,488 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 295,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 541,921 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Neo Performance Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Neon Therapeutics Announces Publication in Immunity of Novel Approach to Predict MHC Class II Cancer-Specific Neoantigens – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NeoGenomics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 19,200 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Limited Liability owns 219,992 shares. Campbell & Communication Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 23,862 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 42,412 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 5,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 132,414 shares in its portfolio. 1492 Mngmt invested in 269,488 shares or 4.67% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 4,959 are owned by Jefferies Group Lc. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.05% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% stake.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06 million for 153.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 26,400 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 276,484 shares in its portfolio. Highland Lp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Nomura Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,000 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc stated it has 10,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 14,700 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 19,712 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr reported 4,210 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,667 shares stake. First Interstate Savings Bank invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 2,571 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.36% or 54,253 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 265,874 shares. Vertex One Asset Management holds 1.33% or 52,000 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.29M for 17.32 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.