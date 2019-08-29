As Neogenomics (NEO) Market Value Rose, Falcon Point Capital Trimmed by $1.77 Million Its Stake; As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stock Value Declined, Perkins Capital Management Boosted Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 15,820 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI)

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 219,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 308,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 329,584 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Appoints Christine Rousseau, Ph.D. as Vice President, Corporate Development – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces 2019 Analyst and Investor Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares to 14,690 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,744 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc. by 55,641 shares to 69,667 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Play Agsinc..