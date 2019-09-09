As Neogenomics Com New (NEO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Upped Its Stake; New Vernon Investment Management Has Raised Position in Aon Plc (AON) by $333,710

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $193.91. About 441,622 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NEO) by 190.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 163,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 249,598 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 85,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.25% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 861,451 shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO

More recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp Com by 43,951 shares to 278,477 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc Com by 7,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,750 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New S (NYSE:CXP).