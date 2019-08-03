As Neogen (NEOG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Boosted Holding; Purecycle (PCYO) Holder Trigran Investments Has Decreased Stake by $413,505

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 28,842 shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 98,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 393,684 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59 million, up from 295,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 181,644 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Pure Cycle Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pure Cycle’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shareholders Feel About Its 145% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trigran Investments, Inc. Buys Integrated Device Technology Inc, Silver Spring Networks Inc, … – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utility Stocks Trading Under $10 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2012.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10,056 shares to 805,258 shares, valued at $35.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. $313,233 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) was sold by PARNELL JACK C.

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Reports Acquisition of Delta Genomics Centre – StreetInsider.com” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Neogen’s Story Continues To Work – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neogen’s (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 112,308 shares to 620,072 shares, valued at $19.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomicsinc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 216,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).