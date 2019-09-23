As Neogen (NEOG) Stock Price Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Position; As Bank Of New York Mellon The (BK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Boosted Its Position

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 6,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 27,611 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 21,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 143,047 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp The (BK) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 310,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69M, up from 265,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 08/03/2018 – 10PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 17SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Thomas Moran as Senior Wealth Manager, Fiduciary Specialist in Menlo Park, CA

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Neogen Corporation (NEOG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Neogen Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Carnival Issues Weak Profit Outlook – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold NEOG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 46.62 million shares or 0.27% more from 46.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us State Bank De has invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 4,138 are held by Trexquant Lp. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 31 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 8,090 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi has invested 0.07% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 9,014 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Blackrock owns 7.64M shares. 164,454 were accumulated by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Strs Ohio accumulated 4,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Tru Na holds 0.64% or 51,154 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Incorporated holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 78,941 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss State Bank has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nat Gas Services (NYSE:NGS) by 52,099 shares to 143,952 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 28,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,308 shares, and cut its stake in Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 14,300 shares to 35,300 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 39,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,567 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).