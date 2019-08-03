As Neogen (NEOG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Beaconlight Capital Lifted Holding by $2.04 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 61,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 6.35 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364.21M, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 152,275 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Rothschild Asset Us has invested 0.62% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The New York-based Indexiq Advsrs has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Golub Lc stated it has 6,000 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 10,404 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 56,531 shares or 0.09% of the stock. New England Rech And, Illinois-based fund reported 5,470 shares. State Street reported 28.11M shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wafra Inc holds 9,017 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited reported 97,627 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hills Bankshares Trust Co owns 18,703 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 167,128 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 104 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 157,340 shares to 776,090 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 13,006 shares. Bancorporation holds 0.06% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 9,924 shares. Bartlett Lc reported 1,100 shares. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi reported 3,962 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 19,415 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 52,772 shares. Tompkins Financial invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 11,707 are held by Citigroup. Moreover, American Int Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Family Firm has invested 0.1% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Foundry Prtn Lc accumulated 41,726 shares. Everence Cap has invested 0.07% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 76,913 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $86.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.16 million for 60.59 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. The insider PARNELL JACK C sold $313,233.