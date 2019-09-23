As Nelnet (NNI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Citigroup Cut Its Stake by $502,680; Founders Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $348,056 as Stock Price Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct)

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 8,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 6,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $366,000, down from 14,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 239,645 shares traded or 215.73% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2012-2, 2012-4, & 2012-5; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-3; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Net $113.9M; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Adj EPS $1.67; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-3

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 288,275 shares to 289,075 shares, valued at $36.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 6,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NNI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.