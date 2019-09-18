As Nelnet (NNI) Shares Rose, Holder Tegean Capital Management Lowered Holding; Sivik Global Healthcare Cut Stake in Boston Scientific Com Stk (BSX) by $1.05 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 32,430 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 26/03/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-1; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades three tranches in Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2005-1 and 2006-1; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-3; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 23/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE NELNET STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com Stk (BSX) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 1.18M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia â€“ COPEL (ELP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nelnet (NNI) Reports Acquisition of Tuition Management Systems – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Pays A 0.3% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Nelnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nelnet, Inc. Announces The Commencement Of Consent Solicitations For Certain Of Its Student Loan Securitization Issuers – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NNI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 30,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 17,262 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Us National Bank De holds 667 shares. 44,270 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 32,646 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 4,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 3,016 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 142,222 shares. Paloma Prns invested in 0.01% or 9,234 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). 799,798 are held by Boston Prtnrs.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32 million for 28.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7,500 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (NYSE:EW) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com Stk (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 1,105 shares. Personal Capital Advisors has 7,110 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 28,464 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Sectoral Asset Mngmt has 1.16% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 226,576 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 640,869 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 90,505 are held by Comm Bancorp. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama has 1.32 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 64,498 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bainco, Massachusetts-based fund reported 202,852 shares. Fosun Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 216,564 shares. Pension has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).