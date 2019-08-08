As Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Valuation Declined, First Light Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.09 Million; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Price Declined, Chatham Capital Group Increased Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 379,252 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 33,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 763,403 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.65M, up from 730,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 1.85 million shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Adds Nektar, Exits Equinix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. Miller Kevin S. had bought 156 shares worth $2,003 on Monday, April 15. 2,100 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $27,675 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. On Monday, April 15 the insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002. Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of stock or 38 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Northern Trust holds 1.80 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 19,451 shares. Citigroup invested in 71,769 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 420 shares. 38,147 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 12,627 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 781,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 121,407 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1.27M shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt accumulated 95,710 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 0.5% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 937,009 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares to 18,737 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,579 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).