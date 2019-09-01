As Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Valuation Declined, Bridger Management Increased Position by $3.43 Million; Oge Energy (OGE) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.31M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Nektar at Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Clinical Study of NKTR-358, a First-in-Class Regulatory T Cell Stimulato; 06/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Is Less Sweet After Incyte’s Drug Sours; 24/04/2018 – NEW ONCOLOGY CLINICAL PACT BETWEEN NEKTAR & TAKEDA TO EVALUATE; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 129,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 52,927 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 181,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.26M shares traded or 22.06% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 2.06M shares. Hilltop holds 0.1% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 10,970 shares. City Hldgs reported 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.04% or 50,155 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 30,607 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 81,054 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp holds 0.01% or 229,518 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.07% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 184,943 shares. California-based Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,000 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Essex Serv has 0.08% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Johnson Finance Group reported 0% stake.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 10,242 shares to 117,910 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 36,335 shares to 622,450 shares, valued at $58.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 217,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

