As Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Declined, Bridger Management Has Lifted by $3.43 Million Its Position; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 2.16 million shares traded or 39.62% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 20/03/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR, TAKEDA TO SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 16/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Adds Nektar, Exits Equinix: 13F

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $679,577 activity.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 223,870 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 217,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.