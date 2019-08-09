As Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Artal Group Sa Cut Its Stake; Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Position by $3.13 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 263,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, down from 327,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 29.25% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 22.80M shares traded or 1319.93% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 30/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics to Host Analyst & Investor Event at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 29/03/2018 – Nektar at American Academy of Pain Medicine Meeting Apr 28; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Nektar and Takeda Will Split the Costs Related to the Clinical Trial; 04/04/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Apr 4; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Adds Nektar, Exits Equinix: 13F; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr by 9,139 shares to 22,530 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv (Prn) by 2.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Pete Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.80 EPS, down 115.01% or $6.13 from last year’s $5.33 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Nektar Therapeutics for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.