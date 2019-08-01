As Neenah Paper (NP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Trimmed Stake by $393,920; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Share Price Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $3.20 Million

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 122,204 shares traded or 48.70% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 632,291 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18 million for 18.25 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

