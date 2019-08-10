As Neenah (NP) Stock Value Declined, Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Holding; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted Its Exelon (EXC) Stake by $24.89 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1918.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 497,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 523,662 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25 million, up from 25,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 43,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 235,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.15M, up from 191,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 89,899 shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 98,886 shares to 783,756 shares, valued at $24.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 136,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,952 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl reported 19,783 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated has 856 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 4,390 are held by Palladium Prns Lc. Mairs & Power Inc stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hennessy invested in 0.56% or 240,631 shares. Blair William And Il owns 40,334 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covington Advsrs holds 32,747 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And has 0.1% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 8,376 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 195,204 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 6,280 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 10,814 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Management reported 22,534 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 585,686 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs holds 0.04% or 3,321 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $66,918 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 811 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co owns 2,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 68 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,793 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 4,950 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 6,832 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 149 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 549 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 5,716 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 5,680 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Mutual Of America Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 481 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 123,299 shares to 2,052 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,211 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).