As Neenah (NP) Stock Price Declined, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Upped Holding by $212.26 Million; Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 71,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 654,996 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.04M, down from 726,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 846,845 shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 3,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,548 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807.59M, up from 9,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 56,840 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 67,580 shares to 992,360 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere (NYSE:RNR) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $236.89 million for 9.79 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 109,311 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $23.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Sv (NYSE:SPN) by 7,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,431 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

