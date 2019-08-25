As Ncr New (Put) (NCR) Share Value Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Raised by $891,000 Its Position; First Allied Advisory Services Cut Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $352,336

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (Put) (NCR) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 287,800 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 254,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 1.03 million shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 3,069 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 5,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 633,204 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 14.55 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

