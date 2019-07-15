As Ncr New (NCR) Valuation Rose, Holder Clearline Capital LP Lifted Holding; Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Stock Price Declined While Two Sigma Securities Has Cut Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 83.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 36,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,085 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 219,483 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 14/05/2018 – Millennials Shower Pets with Financial Attention; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE UNIT ENTERED $850M SR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 77,622 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 30/04/2018 – NCR NAMES MICHAEL HAYFORD CEO, FRANK MARTIRE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares to 70,681 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,016 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $536.71M for 13.15 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Daiwa Group accumulated 262,780 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 4,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Llc accumulated 7,535 shares. Snyder Capital Limited Partnership owns 198,473 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 214,553 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 21,877 shares. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.04% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Creative Planning has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.1% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Weiss Multi owns 100,000 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 0.04% or 141,646 shares. Personal reported 0.38% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).