As Ncr New (NCR) Stock Rose, Clearline Capital LP Has Raised by $9.86 Million Its Stake; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shareholder Opaleye Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.28 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 711,824 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 611,618 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – NCR Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 8 Days; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 118,559 shares to 24,405 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,512 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

