As Ncr New (NCR) Share Price Rose, Clearline Capital LP Boosted Holding by $9.86 Million; As Genpact Limited (G) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 773,328 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 652,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 930,356 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 404,661 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares to 10,016 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,257 shares to 302,427 shares, valued at $58.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 436,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

