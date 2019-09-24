As Ncr New (NCR) Market Valuation Rose, Royal Bank Of Canada Boosted Holding; Legacy Private Trust Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut by $904,704 as Share Value Declined

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 80.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 175,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 392,860 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.22M, up from 217,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 1.12M shares traded or 15.73% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 15,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 104,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, down from 120,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Lc accumulated 8,713 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cls Investments Limited Com owns 4,876 shares. Rnc Ltd Company has invested 2.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chatham Grp Inc holds 8,991 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0.07% stake. 2,808 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colony Gp Ltd Company invested in 0.35% or 192,221 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,134 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 28,364 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has 0.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 103,489 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc has 5,352 shares. Pettee Invsts invested in 29,289 shares or 1.06% of the stock.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13,300 shares to 63,659 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.