As Ncr New Com (NCR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Lowered Position by $503,091; Holder Towle & Co Has Upped Huntsman (HUN) Position

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 2.90M shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New Com (NCR) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 18,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,245 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 94,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Ncr Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 461,811 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 26/03/2018 – NCR Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – NCR NAMES MICHAEL HAYFORD CEO, FRANK MARTIRE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc has invested 1.4% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 398,620 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.26M shares stake. Towle Company accumulated 1.20M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 148,900 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 58,279 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Camarda Fin Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 55 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia invested in 0.03% or 161,322 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Commerce, a Virginia-based fund reported 25,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 1.72 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Glenmede Com Na holds 215,607 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Agf Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,735 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,462 shares to 55,667 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Beverage Corp Com (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID).