As Ncr (NCR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; American Capital Management Upped Its Graham (GHM) Position by $347,700; Shares Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc analyzed 24,810 shares as the company's stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,780 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, down from 282,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 159,589 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Graham (GHM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company's stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,998 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 293,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 19,518 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NCR’s profit will be $79.26 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NCR Launches Transformational New Store Architecture Solution for Retailers – Business Wire” on January 13, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Grindhouse Killer Burgers and NCR Corp. launch take out app to boost convenience – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NCR buys IT assets in Brazil – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold GHM shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.41 million shares or 0.82% more from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 177,195 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 15,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 120,989 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Inc has invested 0.05% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc has 15,535 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perritt Incorporated holds 0.44% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) or 60,000 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com accumulated 38,656 shares. National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 77,482 shares. Illinois-based North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.21% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Citigroup has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Awm Invest invested 0.58% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 18,652 shares. 9,113 were accumulated by Ami Investment Mgmt Inc. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 21,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio.