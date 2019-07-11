As Ncr (NCR) Stock Rose, Hodges Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $6.84 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Upped Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $144.53. About 3.66M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ncr Corp (NCR) by 188.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 253,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,120 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, up from 134,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 132,789 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 26/03/2018 – NCR Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 8 Days; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc reported 44,759 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.61% or 83,332 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc reported 19,071 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Blue Edge Ltd invested in 2,677 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 6.95 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Seabridge Investment stated it has 706 shares. Deltec Asset invested in 18,058 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Fl Mngmt Commerce holds 1.37% or 146,781 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Limited owns 79,619 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 101,500 shares. Weatherly Asset Lp accumulated 60,360 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Algorithm and Blues: How Netflix Is Conquering Hollywood – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NCR Shares Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NCR Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NCR, TrueBlue, LKQ, Gentex, The RMR Group, and Maxar Technologies â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Downgrades NCR, Projects Limited Catalysts In Year Ahead – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Acquires Reseller Texas P.O.S. to Expand Hospitality Business – Business Wire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.