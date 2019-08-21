As Ncr (NCR) Stock Rose, Cortina Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $3.36 Million as Stock Rose

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 9.91M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video)

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 13,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 778,258 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, down from 792,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 545,421 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 23/05/2018 – The ‘India Pharma Week’ Moves to Delhi-NCR in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 167,106 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 10,832 shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital Lc has 0.79% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 25,484 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Incorporated holds 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 9,489 shares. Korea reported 3.26M shares stake. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lpl Ltd Liability holds 641,516 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 211,674 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Inc Ca holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.19 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lee Danner Bass Inc stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 130,534 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 60,354 shares.

