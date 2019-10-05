As Ncr (NCR) Share Value Rose, Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.27 Million; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increased New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Position by $815,968; Market Value Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 216,880 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 257,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 642,607 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 25,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 553,841 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07M, up from 528,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.25 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: Exclusive video obtained by the New York Times shows the final days of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddoc; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12,771 shares to 2,850 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,911 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 49,002 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Serv invested in 1,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Natixis reported 6,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 65 shares stake. Fmr Lc owns 5.70M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atika Limited Liability owns 150,000 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability owns 59,791 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 764,422 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 85,879 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,786 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.38 million shares. Moreover, Force Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.13% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 11,712 shares. 33,086 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $86.88 million for 11.03 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.