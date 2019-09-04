As Ncr (NCR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Cut by $669,870 Its Stake; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 24,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 257,780 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 282,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 878,473 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 189,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56M, up from 178,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $280.11. About 2.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank holds 19,317 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 21,176 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd reported 220 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,549 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.47% or 17,773 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 1.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 1,633 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.03M shares. Bb&T has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 41,987 shares. Jag Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,798 shares. 26,463 are owned by Chase Invest Counsel Corp. Lenox Wealth reported 3,157 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Catalyst Cap Advsrs invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Us Financial Bank De invested in 0.69% or 1.02M shares. Cim Lc, New York-based fund reported 54,918 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares to 115,869 shares, valued at $30.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,364 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

